Diplomat Stresses Russia Does Not Deliver Arms to Libya, Does Not Violate UN Arms Embargo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia does not deliver weapons to Libya and does not breach the United Nations Security Council's arms embargo, Russia's charge d'affaires ad interim in the North African country, Jamshed Boltaev, said in an interview.

"As for the weapons in Libya, we used to deliver arms before the sanctions were introduced, but we certainly do not do it now, we do not violate the embargo", Boltaev said.

It would be absolutely "pointless" for the country to breach the arms embargo, the diplomat explained.

Russia firmly refutes the United States' accusations of interfering in Libya's affairs and keeps stressing that it is interested in a peaceful solution to the long-ongoing crisis in the country, which has long been split between two rival administrations.

Account in Russian Bank for Libya's Oil Money

It is too early to discuss the possibility to open an account in a Russian bank for revenue procured from Libya's oil sales before a political solution is found to the Libyan crisis, Russia's charge d'affaires ad interim in the North African country, Jamshed Boltaev believes.

"There is no sense in discussing this before there is any stable political settlement. Oil sales are an important source of income for Libya, and it is up to Libyans to decide where they will open accounts and how they will export oil", Boltaev said.

Being a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Russia favours Libya's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and believes that all the differences should be settled diplomatically, the diplomat noted.

"As for the tribes' initiative, I believe we cannot say that Russia supports this exact initiative. We would back any decision aimed at conflict settlement, peaceful dialogue and creation of common authorities", Boltaev added.

This is why Russia has supported Saleh's peace initiative, the diplomat explained.

"It takes into considerations the interests of all the sides. It is suggested that three regions in Libya — Fezzan, Cyrenaica and Tripolitania — nominate representatives and hold negotiations. Of course, all this should be preceded by a ceasefire, which is not maintained yet", Boltaev specified.

Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, said in late June that the council wanted to open a bank account in Russia to deposit the oil revenue and ensure an equal split of resources between Libya's regions. Shortly after, Aguila Saleh, the president of the Tobruk-based Libyan parliament, said that he would not mind using an account in a Russian bank to deposit the oil profit.