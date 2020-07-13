Register
    In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2006 file photo, Former security guard Esakpo Henry visits the oil flow station where he worked before in Eriemu, Nigeria.

    Nigerian Energy Minister Commits to OPEC+ Oil Cuts Despite Not Meeting Targets

    © AP Photo / George Osodi
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Timipre Sylva, Nigeria's minister of state for petroleum resources, has made a commitment to the Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, to meet the oil cut targets set out in the recent OPEC+ deal, given the African nation's earlier failure to reduce output to the required level.

    Sylva confirmed his country's commitment in a joint Monday statement following an earlier call with his Saudi counterpart, ahead of the OPEC+ meetings on future oil production cuts.

    The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) will convene on Tuesday and will be followed by a Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting on Wednesday.

    "HE Minister Sylva confirmed the commitment of Nigeria to the OPEC+ agreement. He clarified that his country has not yet met the terms of that agreement, and is currently below the level of the agreed cuts," reads the joint statement, quoted by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

    The Nigerian minister committed to meeting the OPEC+ target and reducing output further to compensate for overproduction over the past two months, according to the statement.

    "HE Minister Sylva also confirmed that Nigeria will raise its level of conformity to 100 percent, and will compensate during the months of July, August and September, for the over-production in May and June," the statement read, quoted by the agency.

    Both ministers expressed their commitment to the OPEC+ output cut deal, signed in May. The OPEC+ nations agreed to cut crude oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June, although this was later extended into July. According to the original deal, output cuts will then decrease to 7.7 million barrels per day until the end of 2020, and 5.8 million barrels daily from January 2021 through April 2022.

    Iraq has also experienced difficulty in meeting the new production targets, although Baghdad's oil minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar - who also held talks with the Saudi energy minister earlier in the day - said that the country will look to reach full compliance by August.

