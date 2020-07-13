Daughter of South African Anti-Apartheid Leader Nelson Mandela Dies at 59

"The 59-year-old daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, passed away at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of this morning", said SABC.
Zindzi was the youngest of Nelson Mandela's three daughters. At the time of her passing, she was serving as the South African ambassador to Denmark.
Brave Champion of South Africa. Zindziswa Mandela, also known as Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane, was a South African politician who was serving as her country's ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death (12/07/2020). #ZindziMandela #RIPZindziMandela pic.twitter.com/JcRJD2xg0R— ZonkNews (@Zonknews20) July 13, 2020
