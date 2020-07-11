South African Police Say 5 Dead After Hostage Situation Near Johannesburg

"Early hours this morning #SAPS was alerted to a hostage situation & shooting @ International Pentcost Holiness Church, Zuurbekom, 30 suspects arrested & seized more than 25 firearms. 5 fatalities are confirmed. The scene is still active with SAPS Hostage Negotiators", the South African Police Service said in a post on Twitter.
#sapsGP Early hours this morning #SAPS was alerted to a hostage situation & shooting @ International Pentcost Holiness Church, Zuurbekom, 30 suspects arrested & seized more than 25 firearms. 5 fatalities are confirmed. The scene is still active with SAPS Hostage Negotiators. TM pic.twitter.com/5sMjYkYFjg— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 11, 2020
According to the country's eNCA broadcaster, police have freed the remaining hostages. Roughly 200 people were held inside the church by armed attackers, the broadcaster stated, adding that the situation emerged due to a dispute over the religious institution’s leadership.
[NATIONAL NEWS] Cops, soldiers and correctional services officials among those arrested in Zuurbekom hostage drama: https://t.co/y6QkfyYpkO pic.twitter.com/D2ZIMbFv29— BENews (Johannesburg east) (@JHBEastExpress) July 11, 2020
