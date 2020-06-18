Ankara, Washington Agree to Join Forces in Libya, Turkish Foreign Minister Says

"Our president suggested to Trump that we could cooperate there, and Trump reacted positively", Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a video conference.
He added that his ministry, as well as the Turkish military and intelligence, had been ordered to coordinate their actions in Libya with the US.
"We are conducting this work", Cavusoglu said.
The statement comes after the western-based Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), which is the eastern-based forces' rival in the conflict, received a high-level delegation from Ankara. During the meeting, the parties discussed the recent developments in the North African country, as well as security and military agreements between Turkey and Libya’s western-based authorities. The Turkish delegation included Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Finance Berat Albayrak and National Intelligence Organization Chief Hakan Fidan.
Libya has been split between two rival administrations since its longtime leader was deposed and killed in a NATO-led operation in 2011. Turkey supports Tripoli's UN-backed Government of National Accord, while its regional rivals back eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar.
