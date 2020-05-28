Al-Shabaab Militants Kidnap, Kill 9 Doctors in Southern Somalia – Reports

The Hiiraan news outlet reported on Thursday that the bodies of the killed doctors had been found near the city of Balad in the province of Middle Shabelle. It added that the HirShabelle government has issued no official statement on the matter yet.
According to the Garowe media outlet, all the victims were young people, who worked in medical centres in Bal’ad and Galoley in the Middle Shabelle region.
Al-Shabaab has in the past targeted medical workers in their terror campaigns in various parts of the country, the Hiiraan news outlet read.
Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by Al-Shabaab militants, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.
*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and other countries.
