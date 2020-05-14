Over 25 People Die in Clashes in Sudan's South Kordofan – Reports

The new clashes erupted between armed residents over arms trafficking in a market in the city of Kadugli and nearby villages, the Al-Sudani newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing Deputy Chief of Staff of Sudan’s military, Abdalla Bashir.
Authorities imposed a round-the-clock curfew for three days to stabilize the situation, he added.
Abdalla Bashir called on forming a commission on an investigation into the incident and stressed that the clashes were not tribal ones but rather a “dispute between individuals” dating back to April when “outlaws” looted livestock in a village south of Kadugli.
Last week, media reported about tribal clashes in the Sudanese states of South Darfur and Kassala caused by cattle theft. The incident left over three dozen people killed and dozens more wounded.
The situation in Sudan has been unstable for decades over multiple ethnic, tribal, and sectarian conflicts.
