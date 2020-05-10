Pirates Kidnap at Least Two Russian Nationals in West Africa - Russian Embassy

At least two Russian citizens were kidnapped from ships in Equatorial Guinea, the Russian Embassy said in a preliminary report.
The ship Djibloho was attacked by pirates in the port city of Luba. In the meantime, there are also reports about an assault on another ship, Rio Mitong, in the capital city of Malabo, where at least two people were reportedly injured as a result of the incident, the Russian Embassy in Cameroon stated.
At the moment, there is no communication with the criminals, the officials added.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
