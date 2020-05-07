US Military Loses Second Drone Near Niger Due to Mechanical Failure, Pentagon Spokesperson Says

"An armed US Africa Command remotely piloted aircraft was lost near Agadez, Niger, 23 April", the officer said. "Initial reports indicate the RPA experienced mechanical failure. The RPA was not lost due to any hostile action".
US forces secured the drone and its ordnance, the official added.
The Pentagon official said that RPA operations are conducted in Niger to assess the security situation and monitor violent extremist activity. He called these operations, carried out in coordination with local authorities, "critical" to counter-terror activity in Niger.
The statement comes after pictures of the downed drone began circulating on social media.
Another American drone crashed in Niger's Agadez region, the second in the past two months (photos from Aïr Info) pic.twitter.com/ptI4A9Fo7w— Joe Penney (@joepenney) April 30, 2020
Agadez is the site of a recently constructed military base that houses armed drones for surveillance, reconnaissance and combat against terrorists, according to US Africa Command (AFRICOM).
This is the second US drone lost in Niger this year. In February another RPA crashed near Agadez. The military also blamed mechanical failure then.
