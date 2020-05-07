Watch Powerful Sandstorm Sweep Over Nigerien Capital

Spectacular photos and videos of a massive sandstorm in the Nigerien capital, Niamey, have been shared on social networks.
One of many videos posted online shows a reddish wall of dust rising hundreds of metres above the buildings in the area.
A sandstorm can be seen sweeping over Niger's capital of Niamey. The impressive sight shows a large wall of sand engulfing buildings as it rolls over the city. https://t.co/MxaweQn3G1 pic.twitter.com/v0MlCcoeeo— Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) May 5, 2020
The sandstorm occurred at around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, causing air traffic to temporarily stop before torrential rains arrived.
yesteraday’s sandstorm in Niamey, Niger pic.twitter.com/vKZSWnPFQH— francesco strazzari (@franxstrax) May 5, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)