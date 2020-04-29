Register
15:38 GMT29 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Refugees walking at the Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya (File)

    Kenya Shuts Down Biggest Refugee Camps Over COVID Spread as Badly-Hit Italy, Greece Drag Their Feet

    © AFP 2020 / TONY KARUMBA
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    While many European countries have already sorted out the refugee issue, which has proven to further exacerbate the raging coronavirus health crisis, a number of them – including, Italy, which has the biggest death toll among EU countries – have been slow to act.

    Kenya’s Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i has banned exit and entry to one of the biggest refugee camps in the world due to the global COVID-19 health crisis. The restrictions apply to a complex called Dadaab, which houses around 217,500 migrants, as well the refugee camp Kakuma, where 196,000 people are currently staying, per data provided by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

    Earlier, due to the spread of the COVID-19 infection across the country, Kenya’s President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta prolonged the curfew (from 7 pm to 5 am) for another three weeks, as well as locked down four regions of Kenya, including the capital and economic hub Nairobi. After confirming the first corona case on 13 March, the authorities banned all public gatherings in the African country.

    Meanwhile, not all of coronavirus-hit Europe has closed its borders to refugees, with EU agencies reportedly preparing to test the new science of predicting and monitoring population movements on refugees and migrants, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism has revealed.

    Mass and partial migrant releases have been seen in Spain, one of the worst pandemic-hit countries, the Netherlands, Indonesia, France, Peru, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, but many countries are still yet to act, Euronews wrote.

    The clearest examples are Greece and Italy (which comes as a surprise given the huge COVID-19 death toll there) - two of the main destinations points for migrants crossing into Europe.

    In particular, the Greek islands are known to house quite a few overcrowded centres where families live in fear and desperation, the news agency reported. No confirmed cases of the coronavirus have yet emerged from Moria, Europe’s largest refugee camp, but medical NGO Médecins Sans Frontières has referred to it as a time bomb.

    Related:

    Biologist Shares Footage Showing Clouds of Locusts in Kenya - Video
    'It's a Zonkey!': 'Highly Unusual' Animal Hybrid Born to a Zebra in Kenya
    US Airstrike Kills Terrorist Behind Attack on Kenya Base That Left 3 Americans Dead – AFRICOM
    Tags:
    migration, Refugees, COVID-19, Greece, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse