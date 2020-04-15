'Tunisian Women Are Facing Domestic Violence Risks During Lockdown' – Women's Affairs Minister

New threats, including domestic violence against women, are arising in the face of a quarantine that was extended until 19 April in Tunisia. The number of reported cases of violence has increased fivefold, Tunisian Minister of Women, Family, Child, and Elderly Affairs Asma Shiri said in an interview with Sputnik.

On Sunday, 5 April, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of the risk of increased domestic violence cases against women during the quarantine. Tunisia is no exception – the figures in these cases of violence are on the rise. The lockdown increases stress within the family and prevents women from leaving the home in case of danger.

The Ministry of Women's Affairs, in coordination with civil society, has set up a mechanism to protect and shelter victims. Asma Shiri talked to Sputnik about these measures before she became a government spokesperson.

Sputnik: How did you become aware of the increase in cases of violence against women?

Asma Shiri: Since 23 March, when a full-scale quarantine was introduced, we have seen an increase in reports of violence against women. We receive these signals from the ministry's 1899 hotline, which we have made available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Between 23 and 30 March, there was a fivefold increase in the number of signals (50 cases) compared to the same period last year.

Some cases required medical or psychological intervention, while in others it was sufficient to listen to the person.

Sputnik: What assistance do you offer?

Asma Shiri: The assistance is first of all that we listen to the person because that is what many women who call us need. Others want legal advice. But the most important work we do is coordination with the departments investigating cases of violence against women that are established in every commissariat of the National Police and the National Guard, in all regions, according to Organic law 2017-58.

These departments help female victims of violence obtain an official certificate to undergo a free medical examination at the hospital and a medical report, which is necessary to file a complaint. And if the victim has nowhere to go, the ministry will refer her to one of its asylum centres.

Sputnik: How many centres do you currently have?

Asma Shiri: We have eight shelters. When the crisis began, we arranged for these shelters to implement virus prevention measures in order to protect the health of the women living there. But the quarantine caused a new challenge: how to accommodate the newcomers without the risk of infecting those who already live there.

We could not verify whether or not the newcomers were infected with the virus. To do this, we decided to set up an old children's centre that was not in use to serve as a reception centre for new arrivals, where they could remain in quarantine before being transferred to the shelters. These settlement efforts were done in collaboration with civil society organisations and the private sector.

So far, we have not received any request for accommodation in this new centre (one case was registered as of 6 April 2020 – ed. note Sputnik). But we are already prepared. Furthermore, we have had a case of an abused woman, currently hospitalised after being beaten by her husband - who has been detained and is now in custody.

We are currently monitoring her condition. We also had a rape case, but the victim does not need shelter. We are providing her with medical and material assistance.

Sputnik: How do you explain this increase in cases of violence against women?

Asma Shiri: First of all, it should be noted that the ministry hotline has become available 24 hours a day, which has allowed answering more calls. Previously, the hotline worked only during working hours, namely seven hours a day. Also, the lockdown situation has created stress because people feel that they are restricted in movement.

Furthermore, before the crisis, a woman who felt in danger or was experiencing domestic violence was able to leave her home. Today, this is no longer possible. Therefore, she is more exposed to danger.

Sputnik: You cooperate closely with civil society organisations. How does this work?

Asma Shiri: The hotline is available 24/7 thanks to the help of public organisations. They are our partners and manage the shelters. The ministry's services receive calls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The calls are then answered by social workers; each partner organisation covers a certain time and provides assistance to women who have fallen victim to domestic violence during this period.

*Asma Chiri has chaired the Ministry of Women, Family, Child and Elderly Affairs since the end of February, and since 7 April she has been appointed a spokesperson for the Tunisian Government. She was also a director of the National School of Public Administration (ENA) from 2018 to 2020, and prior to that a legal and legislative adviser to the Government of Tunisia (2012–2018).