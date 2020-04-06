Register
05:36 GMT06 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Cameroonian Men Whiten Skin to Look Like Their Idols

    © CC BY 2.0 / PublicDomainPictures / 17907
    Africa
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107882/33/1078823324_0:57:1281:777_1200x675_80_0_0_a013c8986ddd365c6a5f546bad5b7b90.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202004061078823363-cameroonian-men-whiten-skin-to-look-like-their-idols/

    Skin whitening is no longer a strictly female affair. With so many cosmetic products, men are getting into it too, reducing their melanin levels in order, they say, to “look better”. However, some fear that skin whitening might not only lead to medical problems, but also a loss of identity.

    “I always wanted to have lighter skin. I find it cleaner and more presentable. I buy cosmetic products once in two months. It’s not to imitate women, it’s my personal choice”, Séverin, a travel agency manager from Douala, who started lightening his skin several years ago, said.

    It is no longer surprising to see a man with black arms or legs and with a lightened face on the streets of the country’s large cities. Some are following fashion, while others want to look like their favourite celebrities. This is the case of Kévine. At 28, this aspiring singer admits to having started whitening his skin to look like his idols.

    “I’m a fan of some Congolese celebrities who have lightened skin. The skin of many of those who I admire has become lighter over time. And since I identify with some, of them, I try to be like them by using skin depigmenting products”, he said.

    The phenomenon is gaining ground. Beauty stores have noted their new clientele. Karest, a perfume shop manager from Douala, admits having been surprised by men contacting her via social networks to place orders.

    “The first time a man contacted me [to buy these products], he told me that he was buying them for his wife. But I ended up realising that those products were for him. He said that next time he bought them, admitting the change and effectiveness. Every week, I get at least five orders from men”, she said.

    Online stores have dozens of male customers. Non-lightening cosmetics seller Lucy Ngah confirms this. According to her, most men use products that she sells to smooth out the effects of skin whitening products.

    “Some of my male clients who lighten their skin often buy natural soap to reduce the negative effects on their skin, such as greenish veins that appear, acne and redness”, she said.

    In Cameroon, women who engage in skin lightening are often criticised, but men are criticised even more. Celebrities suspected of skin lightening are mocked and criticised on social networks. So far, very few male celebrities have dared to take the plunge. Sputnik talked to psychosociologist Maurice Somo to discuss the causes of this social phenomenon.

    “From the psychological point of view, skin lightening is a rejection of one’s self-image and a desire to change oneself in accordance with the ideal created in one’s mind. The main motivation of both men and women stems from being admired or lack of admiration”, the specialist explained.

    According to the psychosociologist, this behaviour results from the “prestige” of white-skinned people, as well as other people with a light skin tones, in Africa. In addition, some start lightening their skin to imitate others, or to demonstrate their socioeconomic success.

    “In sub-Saharan Africa, fair skin is considered very close to the white ideal. By the way, mestizos are very popular. Fair skin is also proof of the economic status, which makes it possible to make the skin tone you want. Ultimately, the main motivation is the inferiority complex regarding to the natural skin colour”.

    In this undated photo, technicians lift up a sheet of human skin cells at the Center for Regenerative Medicine at the University of Modena in Italy
    © AP Photo / CMR UNIMORE
    Device Capable of Printing Artificial Skin Passes Animal Trial 
    The negative impact of skin lightening is not only limited to psychological disorders, of which it is indicative. This social phenomenon also indicates serious health problems. In a country where they are struggling with fake medicines, which can still be found on the market, many cosmetic products enter the market without having previously obtained the necessary authorisations.

    Cameroon regularly holds awareness campaigns to draw attention to the long-term effects of skin lightening, but apparently they are ineffective. Until minds change, people will continue lightening their skin…

    Tags:
    Africa, idol, white, skin, Cameroon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love in the Time of Coronavirus: Couples Wear Face Masks Over COVID-19 Fears
    Love in the Time of Coronavirus: Couples Wear Face Masks Over COVID-19 Fears
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse