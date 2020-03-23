Thirty-Year-Old TV Host Becomes Zimbabwe's First COVID-19 Fatality - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 30-year-old TV host of a national political talk show has become the first coronavirus fatality in Zimbabwe, the ZBC broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the Health Ministry.

Zororo Makamba, a journalist and son of businessman James Makamba, had been reportedly treated in isolation at Wilkins Hospital in Harare.

​The African country has so far confirmed two coronavirus cases, with the TV host, famous in his country, having been the second person to test positive for COVID-19.

The country's health minister earlier stated that the nation had registered the first death of a coronavirus patient, identified as a 30-year-old man who had recently returned from a foreign country. The minister did not reveal the identity of the victim.

"He had other concurrent serious medical conditions, which made him vulnerable. I wish to urge the nation not to panic because of this death", the minister told reporters.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. As of Sunday, the number of global COVID-19 cases surpassed 294,000, with more than 12,900 deaths, according to the watchdog.