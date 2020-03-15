Register
18:54 GMT15 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take position near the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya November 22, 2016.

    Libya’s UN-Backed GNA Forces Building Getaway Base Near Tunisia – LNA

    © REUTERS / Hani Amara
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104785/00/1047850067_0:129:2168:1348_1200x675_80_0_0_0e106fcd42df74811129136b29beff05.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202003151078573863-libyas-un-backed-forces-building-getaway-base-near-tunisia/

    CAIRO (Sputnik) - The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya is building a base near Tunisia to escape to if the Libyan National Army (LNA) seizes the capital, a spokesman for the eastern-based administration said Sunday.

    "The terrorists are trying to build a base on the border with Tunisia so that they could go there if they lose Tripoli… Tunisian border guards are in full control of the border", Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesman Ahmed Mismari said.

    Speaking at a press conference in Cairo, Mismari said that the LNA was in control of 95 percent of Libya. He estimated that some 7,000 LNA fighters had died since the start of the siege of the capital in April last year.

    The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has attacked Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, killing Turkish servicemen, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said earlier in the day.

    "Over the last days, we attacked military facilities of the Mitiga airfield in Tripoli. These are targets that do not belong to Misrata groups but to the Turkish Armed Forces. They were destroyed — radars, air defence systems. Turkish servicemen were killed as a result of this operation", Mismari said at the press conference in Cairo.

    According to the spokesman, the LNA is not violating the ceasefire, as it is conducting operations only in response to provocations by the forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA).

    "Clashes in Libya have been underway for 40 hours in order to prevent our enemies from exploiting the truce", Mismari argued.

    Libya's interior minister Fathi Bashagha
    ZOUBEIR SOUISSI
    Some UNSC Members 'Scared' to Stop Libya Arms Embargo Violations - GNA Minister
    The spokesman noted that the LNA had attacked the Misrata area, destroying "everything that equates to the Turkish presence", including military storage facilities.

    Libya has been torn apart between the two rival governments for years since the overthrow and assassination of the country’s long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Tensions escalated last year after the Libyan National Army began its operation to retake the capital of Tripoli, where the rival Government of National Accord is seated.

    Tags:
    base, Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Libyan National Army (LNA), Tripoli, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Give Me a Smile, Crocodile: Reptiles From Egyptian Village Live Side by Side With People
    Give Me a Smile, Crocodile: Reptiles From Egyptian Village Live Side by Side With People
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse