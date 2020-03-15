Register
11:12 GMT15 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Mitiga airport

    Eastern-Based Libyan National Army Hits Tripoli's Mitiga Airport Killing Turkish Servicemen

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Rob Schleiffert / The MiG-23 flight line (with one added Su-22) at Mitiga
    Africa
    Get short URL
    4175
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107689/39/1076893989_0:36:1200:711_1200x675_80_0_0_625cb78787b35fbcd21bd80cdc8067ea.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202003151078571761-eastern-based-libyan-national-army-hits-tripolis-mitiga-airport-killing-turkish-servicemen/

    Turkey has been sending troops to war-torn Libya to support the UN-backed Government of National Accord. According to Turkish President Erdogan, Ankara seeks to protect the GNA from being overthrown by the Libyan National Army, which supports the eastern-based interim government in the port city of Tobruk.

    The Libyan National Army has hit the Mitiga Airport in Tripoli, Libya, killing Turkish servicemen stationed there, the LNA spokesperson said on Sunday.

    According to spokesperson Ahmad al-Mismari, for the past several days, the LNA has struck Turkish military targets, including radars and air defences, located at the Mitiga air field. He noted that the LNA had also destroyed everything in the Misrata region that is viewed as having a "Turkish presence", including military depots.

    Al-Mismari underlined that the LNA is adhering to the truce, and carries out operations only as a response to provocations by the GNA.

    He added that the LNA forces had entered several districts of Tripoli but they are not advancing in compliance with the ceasefire.

    Last week, the LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, hit Turkish air defence systems at a military base at the airport, prompting the suspension of all flights and evacuation of passengers and personnel. The airport has previously come under attack multiple times due to the ongoing fighting between the two rival forces in the country — the Libyan National Army and the UN-backed Government of National Accord. 

    Libya's interior minister Fathi Bashagha
    ZOUBEIR SOUISSI
    Some UNSC Members 'Scared' to Stop Libya Arms Embargo Violations - GNA Minister

    Fragile Ceasefire in Libya

    The North African nation has been in chaos since the assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

    In January, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libyan reconciliation attended by 16 states and entities, including Turkey, Russia, and the United States. The participants adopted a joint communique pledging to refrain from assisting the warring parties and observing an arms embargo on Libya.

    Turkey has accused Haftar of violating the armistice, calling for the marshall to be stopped, while the LNA chief urged mobilisation against foreign intervention.

    Tags:
    GNA, Libyan National Army (LNA), Mitiga, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse