Nine New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Algeria

The new type of coronavirus was originally detected in China at the end of last year. The first cases were reported in Wuhan in Hubei province and spread across the country, with strict quarantine measures being imposed.

On Wednesday, nine new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Algeria, which brings the total number of cases to 17, media reported, citing the Algerian Health Ministry.

Sixteen of the infected are from the same family in Blida province, 30 km south of the Algerian capital, Algiers. The other infected person is an Italian national.

China leads the global infection tally despite seeing a slowdown in the pace of reported cases. It has already spread to more than 70 countries around the world, with South Korea, Italy, and Iran emerging as virus hotbeds last month.

Globally, the COVID-19 outbreak has infected over 94,000 people, of whom nearly 3,250 have died and over 51,000 have recovered.