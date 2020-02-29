Register
15:31 GMT29 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Elephant

    Elephant Herd at Risk of Being Butchered After Conservationist Killed

    © Sputnik / Fayed El-Geziry
    Africa
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107690/74/1076907418_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_5fc770d04c132fa3775b06c609e38ad0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202002291078439234-elephant-herd-at-risk-of-being-butchered-after-conservationist-killed/

    While the ultimate fate of the elephant herd is yet to be decided, one source reportedly said that the bulls directly responsible for the conservationist’s death will likely be shot dead.

    A herd of over 30 elephants in South Africa is now facing the prospect of being slaughtered after the death of a conservationist, LADbible reports.

    According to the media outlet, Beyers Coetzee, a 45-years old head of the Mawana Reserve, got trampled and gored by two rogue bulls when he was trying to usher the herd back into the reserve.

    "I was leading and Beyers was close by and had been setting off the crackers and I warned him the elephants were getting angry", Thobani Masondi, an employee at the reserve, said. "But he wanted to get them over the river into the safety of the reserve. I did not see the two elephants but I could smell them. Then they came out the bush from 15 metres. Everyone was running and I nearly collided with Beyers then I heard a thud as the bulls hit him and they had him. There was nothing that anybody could do to help him."

    Prior to Beyers’ untimely demise, the Mawana Reserve was also reportedly criticized by groups such Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife which is responsible for maintaining wildlife conservation areas in KwaZulu Natal, and which "had consistently questioned Mawana Reserve's wilderness project over incomplete fencing".

    "We are in the business of conserving animals and a decision to destroy any animal is taken with a heavy heart and in most cases is done to prevent the further loss of life", company spokesman Musa Mntambo said, noting that the reserve was investigating Beyers’ death, and that the fate of the elephant herd in question is yet to be decided.

    However, LADbible quotes one source "close to the authority" as saying that while the two elephants responsible for the killing "are certainly likely to be shot dead", and that the conservationist’s death "is being seen as a reason for the entire herd to be culled but it is totally wrong".

    "The problem is that the finance to fence the elephants in should be provided by the state but trying to get agreement or the actual finance in place is just a near impossibility", the source explained. "Their only hope is that somehow the money is raised to fence in a new reserve. The fact they keep escaping and causing damage has become a nuisance for the authority."

    Meanwhile, a number of conservationists are now reportedly striving to raise about $1 million needed to construct 100 kilometers of "secure fencing" needed to ensure the elephant herd’s safety.

    "There are calls out there to cull the elephant herd because of Beyers' death and because they keep straying but trust me that is the very last thing on earth that he would want," said one of them, regional director of animal conservation non-profit The Aspinall Foundation named Dereck Milburn who was also a close friend of the deceased. "These are not aggressive elephants but they were being pushed hard that day to get out of the community area and the two bulls got frustrated and this was their normal behaviour. The relevant authority should not even be looking into culling these elephants and none of them should lose their lives because at the end of the day Beyers gave his to save theirs".
    Tags:
    death, conservationists, elephants, natural reserve, Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse