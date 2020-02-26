Register
07:02 GMT26 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak

    'Nobody Will Miss Mubarak But He Was One of the Best We've Had' - Egyptian Resident

    © AP Photo / Tarek el Gabbas
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202002261078406850-nobody-will-miss-mubarak-but-he-was-one-of-the-best-weve-had---egyptian-resident-/

    Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak, who was toppled in the wake of the Arab Spring in 2011 and who passed away yesterday at the age of 91, will reportedly be buried shortly following afternoon prayers in Cairo.

    Hosni Mubarak, the man who governed Egypt for thirty years stepped down in February 2011 following the eruption of popular protests against him with people venting their anger at the lack of economic reforms, the growing gaps between the rich and the poor, and the nepotism surrounding his rule.

    "The general mood on the Egyptian street is that people won't miss Mubarak. Many forgot about him but we are all saddened by the news of him passing away. After all, he was one of the best presidents we've had", said Ahmed Gamal, a 44-year old creative designer at one of Cairo's advertising agencies.

    Mubarak's Renaissance

    During his tenure, Mubarak overhauled Egypt. Apart from cementing relations with the US who since 1980 has injected some $40 billion into the military and sent $30 billion in economic aid, he also introduced a number of significant economic reforms. 

    These included the increased role of the private sector rather than government involvement, the reduction of taxes and tariffs as well as a number of initiatives aimed at improving the country's competitiveness.

    Investments in infrastructure also saw a significant boost during his time in office with the former president improving Egypt's network of roads, connecting remote towns to electricity and sewer systems, and building new neighbourhoods and towns to cater to the demands of the country's growing population.

    Pro-government protesters chant slogans while holding the national flag during the fifth anniversary of the uprising that ended 30-year reign of Hosni Mubarak in Cairo, Egypt, January 25, 2016
    © REUTERS / Amr Abdallah Dalsh
    Pro-government protesters chant slogans while holding the national flag during the fifth anniversary of the uprising that ended 30-year reign of Hosni Mubarak in Cairo, Egypt, January 25, 2016

    Egypt's tourism industry blossomed too. In 2010, a year before the revolution that ousted him from office, the country made more than $12 billion in revenue, compared to subsequent years when Egypt struggled to pass the $9 billion mark.

    Achievements were also registered in domestic and foreign policy. Ruling Egypt with an iron fist, Mubarak cracked down on representatives of the Muslim Brotherhood* and other Islamic groups remembering the damage they caused with the assassination of his predecessor Anwar Al Sadat.

    On the international front, he managed to juggle between good relations with Israel not losing the support of other Middle Eastern and African states and even mediated between Israel and the Palestinians on a number of occasions.

    The Winds of Change

    But for Ahmed, as well as many other Egyptians, a change was necessary.

    "His first 20 years in power were a blessing for Egypt. In the last decade of his rule, he was detached from the Egyptian people and neglected such paramount issues for ordinary citizens as education, health, and democracy. This eventually led to his fall", explained Ahmed.

    In 2010, a Gallup survey found that roughly 50 percent of Egyptians were dissatisfied with their education system. Nor were they pleased with the direction their country was taking. Some 80 percent of those asked said they wanted more democracy as a key for Egypt's development.

    Now, however, nine years down the line and after another revolution that ousted the Muslim Brotherhood from power, Ahmed believes Egypt has not moved an inch.

    "President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi does invest in infrastructure building cities and initiating projects but we are still missing some basics - that is education and health".
    Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, center, arrives with his sons Alaa, left, and Gamal, right, to testify, in a courtroom at the National Police Academy in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Ahmed Abdel Fattah
    Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, center, arrives with his sons Alaa, left, and Gamal, right, to testify, in a courtroom at the National Police Academy in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.

    The growing amount of poor people is also a major concern for Ahmed. 

    In 2019, one of Egypt's leading newspapers Al Masri Al Youm reported that the country's poverty rate stood at 32.5 percent, compared to 2015 when it was 27.8 percent.

    "Egypt has been through a trauma and partially it was the blame of Mubarak. It will take time until we get up from our knees and restore our country", he summed up.

    *Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries.

    Tags:
    Arab Spring, Arab Spring, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Hosni Mubarak, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse