US Airstrike Kills Terrorist Behind Attack on Kenya Base That Left 3 Americans Dead – AFRICOM

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A US airstrike on Saturday killed a leader of the al Shabaab terrorist group who was blamed for an attack on a Kenyan military base last month that killed three Americans, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

“The two terrorists were identified as a senior al-Shabaab leader, who was in charge of planning and directing terrorist operations on the Kenya border region, including the recent attack on Manda Bay, and his wife, who also was a witting and active member of al-Shabab responsible for facilitating a wide range of terrorist activities,” the release said.

On 5 January, Islamist group Al-Shabaab - affiliated with al-Qaeda* - attacked a military base in Kenya's Lamu county.

The United States Africa Command issued a statement later in the day, saying that "one US service member and two Department of Defense contractors were killed at a Kenya Defense Force Military Base in Manda Bay, Kenya".

Following the attack, the United Stated deployed additional troops to augment the defences of its base in Kenya.

