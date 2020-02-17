FM Says Greece Ready to Join EU's New Mission for Enforcing Libya Arms Embargo

ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greece is ready to take part in the new European mission in the Mediterranean for controlling the arms embargo on Libya, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday, following the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union.

"I am very pleased because today the European Council decided there will be a new EU operation that will impose the arms embargo in Libya, in the air, and at sea. Greece reiterated what it has said in the past: that it is prepared to contribute to this effort, first of all with means, but also with any other support that is needed", Dendias said, as quoted in the statement of the Greek Foreign Ministry.

After his talks with Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar in mid-January, Dendias has already said that Greek troops could join the European operation for controlling the arms embargo implementation and the incoming flow of mercenaries.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Affairs Council decided to end anti-smuggling Operation Sofia and launch a new mission, which will use both aerial, maritime and satellite assets, to enforce the United Nations Security Council's arms embargo on Libya, which is expected to promote the peace process. According to EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the new mission may become operational already by the end of the next month.

Greek seeks invalidation of the memorandums between Turkey and Libya's internationally recognized Government of National Accord on military cooperation and maritime boundaries delimitation, signed late last year. Athens believes the deals violate its sovereign rights, and keeps calling on the international community to recognize them as void.