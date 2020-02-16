Thousands in Tanzania Ordered to Evacuate Amid Looming Dam Burst - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tanzanian authorities ordered the evacuation of at least 25,000 people living in the vicinity of a large dam for fears it may burst and cause devastating floods, media reported Sunday.

According to Tanzanian daily The Citizen, the water in the Nyumba ya Mungu dam has swollen above its permissible level due to continuous heavy rain since September last year.

Police have been mobilized in order to facilitate the evacuation of the region by Monday morning at the latest, the newspaper cited a local police commissioner as saying.

The Citizen explained that the man-made reservoir provides the livelihood for dozens of fishing village in the surrounding region in the Kilimanjaro and Manyara regions and is a key source of electricity in the region.