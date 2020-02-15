Tunisia Prime Minister Introduces New Coalition Government - Report

Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh - a former nation's finance minister, who was earlier appointed as the head of the cabinet by Tunisian President Kais Saied - has unveiled a new coalition government, local media reported.

Fakhfakh reportedly submitted the line-up of new government nominees to Saied, with Nizar Yaich as a finance minister, adding that the coalition negotiations would continue because the biggest parliament party Ennahda rejected his proposal.

Tunisia held parliamentary elections in October 2019 but the formation of the new government was reportedly stalled after the nominees submitted by then-prime minister Habib Jemli were rejected by lawmakers.

The move prompted another vote that saw on 10 January the majority of legislators supporting the disbandment of Jemli's cabinet.

Fakhfakh has previously served as a finance minister and tourism minister. President Kais Saied has outlined a rigid deadline for forming a new government.

