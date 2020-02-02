Somalia's Ministry of Agriculture declared a national emergency in the country over an unprecedented locust infestation that has swept through the Horn of Africa following heavy rainfalls in late 2019.
“The Ministry of Agriculture... has declared a national emergency in view of the current desert locust upsurge, that poses a major threat to Somalia's fragile food security situation”, the ministry’s statement reads, as quoted by AFP.
“Food sources for people and their livestock are at risk. The desert swarms are uncommonly large and consume huge amounts of crops and forage”, the ministry added.
According to the FAO, if the current locust upsurge is not contained, it could potentially turn into a full-fledged plague, putting the region’s fragile food security situation at even greater risk.
