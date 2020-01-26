Nineteen Soldiers Killed, Five Injured in Attack on Army in Mali - Reports

The deadly incident rocked the Sokolo military camp in the centre of the country, a military source told AFP.

Nineteen soldiers were killed and five wounded in an attack on Malian security forces on Sunday in the centre of the West African country, Reuters reported citing an army spokesperson.

AFP previously reported of 15 casualties killed during the attack by jihadists.

The agency quoted a local lawmaker as saying that the Sokolo military camp was overrun by heavily-armed terrorists on motorcycles. According to the lawmaker, the assault was planned as it seemed that "the attackers knew what they were doing". The source added that the jihadists had taken all the camp’s military equipment.

The attacked camp is situated in the central Segou region infested with al-Qaeda*-linked jihadist groups.

Mali has been struggling to cope with an Islamist insurgency that has plagued the country since 2012.

*al-Qaeda, a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries