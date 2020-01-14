Daesh Claims Responsibility For Last Week's Attack on Niger Army Base - Reports

Last week, a military base in Chinegodar, in the western Tillaberi Region of Nigeria, was assaulted by unidentified militants. According to the recent data provided by local security sources, the attack has claimed the lives of 89 Nigerian soldiers.

Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing the SITE Intelligence Group that Daesh* has claimed responsibility for the attack on an army base in Niger last week.

While the official death toll equals to 89 Nigerian soldiers been killed, Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed in a statement that it has killed 100 soldiers and wounded an unspecified number of others.

In December 2019, terrorists attacked an army camp in western Niger near the Malian border killing at least 70 soldiers, while 30 others went missing. The Daesh* terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Niger is part of the G5 anti-jihadist task force which also includes Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania and is fighting against Boko Haram militants as well as jihadists linked to the Daesh* group.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia