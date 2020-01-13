UN Optimistic About Libya's GNA-LNA Meeting in Moscow - Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, Libya's internationally recognised prime minister, Fayez Sarraj, and Khalifa Haftar, who leads the forces in eastern Libya, arrived in Moscow to hold talks on the Libyan crisis under the auspices of Russian and Turkish authorities.

The United Nations is optimistic about the meeting between the Libyan Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army, which is ongoing in Moscow, and sees it as an important step toward the Berlin conference, head of the UN Mission in Libya's media office, Jean Alam, said on Monday.

"We are [optimistic] and we see it as a positive step towards the Berlin conference. We believe that international actions should be complementary to one another," Alam said when asked whether the UN is optimistic about the meeting of Libya's conflicting parties.

"Yes it could result in a ceasefire, but it is important to have a neutral monitoring mechanism for the ceasefire to hold," Alam added.

Earlier, Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) and Sarraj's Government of National Accord (GNA) announced a ceasefire in the country, effectively halting the months-long LNA offensive to take the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. The ceasefire appears fragile as the sides have accused each other of violating it.