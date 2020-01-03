Flights Suspended at Airport in Libyan Capital Tripoli Amid Rocket Attack Threat - Reports

Libya's Mitiga Airport has been closed several times over recent years amid threats of rocket fire and shelling. The airport reopened last month after more than a three-month break.

Flights at Libya's Mitiga Airport in Tripoli have been suspended until further notice due to a reported rocket attack, an airport official said as quoted by Reuters.

The airport authorities earlier wrote on Facebook that they will be suspending the air traffic, without specifying the reason for the flights disruption.

Since the overthrow and killing of long-time Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by conflict. Libya is now divided between two governments, with the eastern part controlled by the LNA, headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the western part governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord.