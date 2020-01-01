Tunisian Prime Minister-Designate Submits Cabinet Lineup to President

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Tunisian Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli has presented the makeup of his government to President Kais Saied, the presidential office said.

"On Wednesday … President Kais Saied received Habib Jemli, who is in charge of forming the government. Habib Jemli presented the lineup of the new government to the head of state", the statement posted on Facebook read.

Jemli, whose Ennahda party won most seats in October’s parliamentary election, said he finalized the composition of his team on 31 December, according to the TAP news agency. The government will include technocrats, he said.

President Saied, who was likewise voted in October, will ask parliamentary speaker Rachid Ghannouchi to set a date for a plenary vote of confidence in the Jemli government.

On 30 December, Tunisian President Kais Saied reportedly ordered to extend the four-year state of emergency through January.

The security measure was imposed in 2015 following a string of terror attacks on tourists and elite presidential guards.

The state of emergency has been maintained to reassure tourists, who account for a sizable share of the Mediterranean nation’s revenues. The number of holidaymakers has rebounded in recent years.