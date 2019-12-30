Register
22:32 GMT +330 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US predator drone unleashing the hellfire missile. This weapon deployed by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Pentagon has killed thousands. The Obama administration has increased its usage in Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.

    Somalia Hit By More US Airstrikes in 2019 Than Ever Before

    © Flickr / Abayomi Azikiwe
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107128/57/1071285788.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/201912301077904182-somalia-hit-by-more-us-airstrikes-in-2019-than-ever-before/

    The US conducted more airstrikes on Somalia in 2019 than any previous year, with three airstrikes by US forces against the al-Shabaab militant group on Sunday raising the total to 63 airstrikes this year.

    According to a Sunday statement by US Africa Command (AFRICOM), based in Stuttgart, Germany, three airstrikes that day hit two locations in Somalia, killing four al-Shabaab militants in total. The attacks brought total US airstrikes this year in the East African country to 63, more than a dozen more than last year and close to double the number in 2017.

    The strikes came just a day after a truck bomb exploded in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, killing 81 people and injuring 149 others who were waiting at a checkpoint. It was the deadliest attack in the capital in more than two years. On Monday, al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the blast.

    “Since al-Shabaab's first external attack in 2010, the group has ruthlessly killed hundreds,” AFRICOM Operations Director Maj. Gen. William Gayler said in the statement, noting the group is “a global menace and their sights are set on exporting violence regionally and eventually attacking the US homeland.”

    AFRICOM stated they “currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of these airstrikes,” but the veracity of such claims has been seriously called into question by reports by Amnesty International as well as changes in Pentagon doctrine over the last few years.

    A March report by AI titled “The Hidden US War in Somalia” found 14 civilian deaths in five airstrikes between October 2018 and February 2019, forcing AFRICOM to backtrack their claim that “no AFRICOM airstrike resulted in any civilian casualty or injury” during that period. AFRICOM claimed soon after to have uncovered proof of some of the deaths revealed by AI, claiming they had missed those deaths due to “a reporting error.”

    However, it wasn’t a mere clerical error: the Pentagon has long since given up any serious attempt to discern if civilians may be, or are, killed by a US airstrike. As Sputnik has reported, changes in the rules governing military operations in undeclared war zones have removed requirements that US commanders verify the identity of their targets as well as to ensure that civilians will not be killed in a potential airstrike before it’s ordered. Now, only a "reasonable certainty" that enemy fighters are present is enough to order a strike - no analysis of civilians is even considered, effectively painting every person present as an enemy combatant.

    “The burden of proof on the target was changed to a lesser burden of proof, and so that automatically opens up the aperture when you’re looking at intelligence and you have a probability factor, or a reasonable one, that your target is there,” retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc, who commanded US special operations forces in Africa from April 2015 until June 2017, told The Daily Beast in November 2018.

    "The only assessment we have is we continue to fly over the objective post-strike to get a sense of the environment from the air," he said.

    All this combines to make AFRICOM’s claims to have killed al-Shabaab fighters extremely suspect; they simply don’t know if they killed terrorists or civilians.

    In 2018, the US military carried out 47 airstrikes in Somalia, and in 2017, 35 airstrikes, most of them against either the Daesh affiliate ISIS-Somalia or al-Shabaab. The US carries out its undeclared war in Somalia under the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), a September 2001 law authorizing operations against al-Qaeda and its affiliates, which include both militant groups.

    Related:

    US Military Says 10 Militants Killed After Somalia Attack
    US Africa Command Says Its Airstrike Kills Al-Shabab Terrorist in Somalia
    More Than Ninety People Killed in Car Bomb Blast in Somalia's Capital - Lawmaker
    Tags:
    Pentagon, Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMF), Airstrikes, al-Shabab, US Africa Command (AFRICOM), Somalia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian President Vladimir Putin during a break at the New Year friendly match of the Night Hockey League at the rink on Red Square
    Vladimir Putin Participates in Night Hockey League Friendly Match
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse