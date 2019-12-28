Abdelaziz Djerrad Named as Algeria's Prime Minister - State TV

Algeria's former Prime Minister Abdelmadjid Taboun became the country's president after winning the election earlier this month.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Taboun has named Abdelaziz Djerrad as the country's prime minister, state broadcaster ENTV says.

Djerrad was born in 1954, he is a former diplomat who has been teaching political science at the University of Algiers, local media reports say, citing his official biography.

The country's previous prime minister, Abdelmadjid Taboun, won the presidential elections earlier in December, having secured more than 58 per cent of the vote.

The elections followed a wave of protests that started in February 2019 after the then president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 82, said he would run for another term. Later, Bouteflika yielded to public pressure and resigned.