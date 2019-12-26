Eastern-Based Libyan Administration Calls Turkey’s Offer of Troops to GNA ‘Provocation’

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The spokesman for the speaker of Libya’s eastern-based parliament has called Turkey’s offer to send troops to the aid of the rival Government of National Accord a ploy to sow discord among eastern forces.

"Erdogan’s pledge is a provocation aimed at the Libyan army. The army and the parliament both believe in the need to free Libya from terrorism and stand up to the aggressor", Fathi Marimi stated.

The statement comes after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier in the day he would put troop deployment to parliamentary vote next month. The GNA interior minister said the Tripoli-based administration would only ask Turkey to help it in the fight against the onslaught of the eastern army if needed.

Eastern-based General Khalifa Haftar ordered his Libyan National Army in April to march on the GNA seat in Tripoli. The fighting appeared to have devolved into a stalemate as he declared the final push to capture the city two weeks ago.

Marimi accused Turkey of meddling in Libya’s international affairs and trying to rescue militant groups that have entrenched in Tripoli since the death in 2011 of the North African country’s longtime ruler, Muammar Gaddafi.