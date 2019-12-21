French Forces Neutralise 33 Terrorists in Mali – Macron

"This morning, thanks to the engagement of our troops from the Barkhane force, we were able to neutralise 33 terrorists in the Sahel, catch one [militant] and free two Malian gendarme hostages. I am proud of our soldiers who protect us," he tweeted from Abidjan.
Ce matin, grâce à l’engagement de nos troupes de la force Barkhane, nous avons pu neutraliser au Sahel trente trois terroristes, faire un prisonnier et libérer deux gendarmes maliens retenus en otage. Fier de nos soldats qui nous protègent.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 21 декабря 2019 г.
The French Embassy in Mali said that the operation had taken place in the Malian region of Mopti, a frontier in the French fight against Islamist insurgents who overran the northern part of the West African nation in 2012.
All comments
Show new comments (0)