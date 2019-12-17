Display of Mayhem: Cape Town Police Found Dozens of Beheaded Baby Sharks on Beach - Photos

Dozens of beheaded baby sharks stocked in a pile were discovered last weekend on a beach in Cape Town, South Africa.
According to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), they were called by police officers who had found the severed bodies Stranfontein. City of Cape Town's Safety and Security spokesperson Wayne Dyason later stated that the fishes were identified as a deepwater shark species.
Dozens of baby sharks found dumped at Strandfontein Beach, Cape Town. Heads, fins and tails have been cut off. Shocking! pic.twitter.com/47TfYUsskb— Southern Staying (@SouthernStaying) December 16, 2019
