Libya’s High Council of State Slams Egypt for Spurning UN-Backed Government

"Egypt is unfortunately trying to extend its hegemony and custody to us by means of military coups. We will never let this happen", councilor Belqasim Deberz said.
Egypt's parliamentary speaker Ali Abdel-Al said earlier in the day that Cairo considered the eastern-based Libyan administration to be the sole source of legitimacy in the war-torn country.
Ahmad Abada, a member in the Egyptian parliament’s Arab affairs committee, stated on Saturday that the legislature was in contact with the eastern parliament, whom the Egyptian Foreign Ministry sees as Libya’s only elected body.
All comments
Show new comments (0)