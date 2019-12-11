'At least 60' Killed in Attack on Military Camp in Niger - Report

Earlier, the country's defence minister said that three soldiers and 14 attackers were killed in an assault on a military post on Monday.

At least 60 people have been killed in the attack on a military camp in Niger, AFP has reported.

Earlier this week, three soldiers and 14 attackers died when gunmen attacked a military post in Niger's Tahoua region, the country's defence minister said. Another army post was attacked on Tuesday in the Inates area, AFP said, quoting a security source, who did not give an immediate death toll.

In July, a faction of Boko Haram backed by the Daesh* terrorist group claimed responsibility for an attack on a military camp in Inates that took the lives of 18 soldiers.

MORE TO FOLLOW