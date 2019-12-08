Tanzanian Millionaire Passes Away in South Africa - Reports

Ali Mufuruki was a board member of several organisations, former chairman of Wananchi Group Holdings and mobile operator Vodacom Tanzania. He was also a co-author of the book "Tanzania's Industrialisation Journey, 2016-2056".

Renowned Tanzanian businessman Ali Mufuruki died at age 60 on Saturday night at Montnigside Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, The Citizen reported citing CEOrt Chairman Sanjay Rughani.

President John Magufuli has shared his sadness over the passing of Mufuruki on Twitter.

"I am saddened by the news of the death of my friend Ali Mufuruki (Chairman and Founder of the Company's Executive Directors Forum - CEOrt)", Tanzanian President John Magufuli said on Twitter.

​Social media users have expressed their sorrow over the businessman's death, sharing photos of Ali Mufuruki on Twitter.

According to Rughani as quoted by The Citizen, Mufuruki fell ill while in the former capital of Tanzania, Dar es Salaam, and was quickly transported to the Aga Khan Hospital. After that, he was transported to South Africa on the afternoon of 7 December.