National Assembly of Mauritius Announces Name of New President - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The National Assembly of Mauritius has picked on Monday Pritvirajsing (Pradeep) Roopun as the country’s president, Le Mauricien news outlet reported.

The assembly also appointed Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon as the national vice president, Le Mauricien news outlet reported.

Roopun occupied the posts of a minister of social integration and economic empowerment, as well as minister of arts and culture.

Pleased to represent the UK at swearing in ceremony of new President of the Republic of #Mauritius - congratulations to His Excellency Mr Pradeep Roopun and also Vice President Eddy Boissezon. @MauritiusPM @RoyalFamily @MauritiusPR 🇲🇺 pic.twitter.com/4T6v6f106O — Keith Allan (@HCKeithAllan) December 2, 2019

​Mauritius is a parliamentary republic in which the National Assembly has the power to elect the president, who then acts as the head of state and commander-in-chief of the armed forces.