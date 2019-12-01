Cameroon Airlines Plane Comes Under Fire While Approaching Airport in Northwest of Country - Report

According to Cameroon Airlines, the plane managed to land safely and there were no casualties due to the incident.

A Cameroon Airlines passenger plane came under fire as it was approaching Bamenda Airport, located in the Northwest Province of the country, the airlines reported.

Witnesses and passengers reported hearing the sound of a bullet impact when the plane was stationed in the apron area. Other sources indicate that the left side of the aircraft was riddled with holes, while bullets were found inside the cabin.

The incident comes as the region has been plagued by socio-political strife known as the Anglophone Crisis since 2016, with English-speaking separatists pushing for independence. Nearly 2,000 people have died since the crisis broke out.