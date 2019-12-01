Over 20 People Killed, 21 Injured in Bus Crash in Tunisia - Photos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to the ministry's statement, there were 43 people in the bus, which belonged to one of the tourist operators working in the North African country.

A tourist bus crashed on Sunday in Tunisia, leaving 22 people killed and 21 more injured, the Interior Ministry said.

The bus was heading from the capital of Tunis for the city of Ayn Darahim and crashed in the northern province of Beja.

#صور | وفاة 20 شاباً جراء انقلاب حافلة سياحية بمنطقة السنوسي في تونس. pic.twitter.com/gGSek3TiVu — سامي أبو يحي (@08fJtl7prastoAG) December 1, 2019

​The Russian Embassy in Tunisia said that it was maintaining contact with the Tunisian authorities to make it clear whether the list of the victims included Russian citizens.

"Yes, we are aware of this tragedy. The Russian Embassy maintains communication with the relevant bodies of Tunisia and is studying whether there were our compatriots among the passengers of the bus. The official information about the incident will be published later," the embassy said.

Causes of the incident have not been disclosed yet.