Sudan Dissolves Former President al-Bashir's Party, Confiscates Party's Funds

As of today, al-Bashir is still in prison and facing charges of corruption. He previously admitted in court to having received $90 million in cash from the Saudi Royal family.

The new Sudanese government has signed a law dissolving the National Congress Party (NCP) of former President Omar al-Bashir and confiscating the party's funds, the country's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced on Thursday.

On his Twitter page, Hamdok said that the dissolvement of the NCP is "not an act of revenge" but rather aims to preserve the dignity of Sudanese citizens "tired of the NCP's injustice".

Additionally, Sudan's Sovereign Council has scrapped the public order act previously adopted by the former government, which regulated women's dress and behaviour in accordance with Islamic principles, Reuters reported earlier in the day.

Al-Bashir's NCP had been Sudan's ruling party since 1989, before anti-government protests erupted in Sudan in December 2018, leading to a military coup which ousted al-Bashir in April 2019.

Protesters have called for civilian rule in the country.