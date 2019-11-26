Thirteen French Soldiers Die in Helicopter Collision During Anti-Terror Raid in Mali

Two helicopters carrying French soldiers collided on Monday, 25 November, during an operation against jihadists in Mali, the French president's office has said in a statement.
The Elysee Palace confirmed the death of thirteen French troops in the accident, which took place in the region of Sahel, south-western Mali.
According to the statement, among the victims were six army officers, six non-commissioned officers, and one corporal.
There has been no word on what caused the collission.
