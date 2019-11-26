Thirteen French Soldiers Die in Helicopter Collision During Anti-Terror Raid in Mali

The accident apparently occured during a combat operation against jihadists in the Western African country.

Two helicopters carrying French soldiers collided on Monday, 25 November, during an operation against jihadists in Mali, the French president's office has said in a statement.

The Elysee Palace confirmed the death of thirteen French troops in the accident, which took place in the region of Sahel, south-western Mali.

According to the statement, among the victims were six army officers, six non-commissioned officers, and one corporal.

There has been no word on what caused the collission.

