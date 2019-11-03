Register
22:47 GMT +303 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Thousands of protestors from the capital and those displaced by ethnic-based violence over the weekend in Burayu, demonstrate to demand justice from the government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.

    Almost 90 People Killed During Anti-Government Protests in Ethiopia - Reports

    © AP Photo / Mulugeta Ayene
    Africa
    Get short URL
    104
    Subscribe

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of those killed in anti-government protests in Ethiopia has reached 86, and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to confront forces that threaten to impede the country's progress, the ENA news agency reported on Sunday.

    "We must stop the forces that are holding back our steps, while we are moving towards our goals," the prime minister said, commenting on the protests.

    Ahmed also said that the government will not shy away from responsibility to protect people and their property.

    On Thursday, local media reported that at least 78 people had become victims of protests in Ethiopia, and more than 400 people had been detained in connection with the unrest.

    Violence in Ethiopia began last week with protests against Ahmed and quickly turned into ethnic clashes. Protests broke out in the capital, Addis Ababa, and in much of Ethiopia’s Oromia region after a Facebook post by activist Jawar Mohammed. He accused security forces of trying to conspire an attack against him at his home, a claim that police officials denied.

    In this file photo taken on March 12, 2019 Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed delivers a speech during a meeting with French President in Addis Ababa.
    © AFP 2019 / LUDOVIC MARIN
    In this file photo taken on March 12, 2019 Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed delivers a speech during a meeting with French President in Addis Ababa.

    Abiy is the country's first leader representing the Oromo group, the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia. In October, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the 20-year war between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

    Mohammed, who also represents the Oromo group, stated that the minister acted like a dictator while implementing major institutional reforms and policies since April 2018.

    Tags:
    Abiy Ahmed, protests, Ethiopia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Uruguayan tattoo artist Victor Hugo Peralta and his wife, Argentinian tattoo artist Gabriela Peralta
    Scary Beauty: People Who Don't Need Halloween Costumes
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse