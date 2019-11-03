New Explosion Reported in Mali, At Least Two Servicemen Killed

The day before, the Elysee Palace said in a statement that a French soldier was killed that day in the morning in Mali as an explosive device detonated near his armoured vehicle.

At least two soldiers of the Malian Armed Forces have been killed, while six have been injured as a result of a blast in central Mali, the country's armed forces said Sunday.

A large-scale "terrorist attack" on a military post in Mali on Friday has claimed the lives of 49 soldiers and one civilian with Daesh* claiming responsibility for the attack.

*Daesh - a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries