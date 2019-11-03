New Explosion Reported in Mali, At Least Two Servicemen Killed

At least two soldiers of the Malian Armed Forces have been killed, while six have been injured as a result of a blast in central Mali, the country's armed forces said Sunday.
A large-scale "terrorist attack" on a military post in Mali on Friday has claimed the lives of 49 soldiers and one civilian with Daesh* claiming responsibility for the attack.
Next day, the Elysee Palace said that a French soldier was killed as an explosive device detonated near his armoured vehicle.
*Daesh - a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries
