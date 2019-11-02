Daesh Claims Responsibility For Recent Attack in Mali - Reports

Mali was hit by a large-scale attack on the country's military on Friday, in which at least 54 people have died so far.

Daesh* has claimed responsibility for the recent attack on Mali's military, Reuters reported on Saturday.

The blast occurred on Friday and targeted a military post in the northeast of the country, resulting in the deaths of 53 soldiers and one civilian.

Later, the Elysee Palace also confirmed that a French soldier was killed Saturday morning in Mali as an explosive device detonated near his armoured vehicle.

The government added that the identification of bodies is not completed yet.

Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia