French Soldier Dies in Mali as Explosive Device Detonates - Paris

Mali was shaken by a large-scale "terrorist attack" on a military post in the country's north-east on Friday, that resulted in the deaths of 53 soldiers and one civilian.

The Elysee Palace has said in a statement that a French soldier was killed Saturday morning in Mali as an explosive device detonated near his armoured vehicle.

The dead soldier, Brigadier Ronan Pointeau, belonged to the 1st Spahi Regiment of the French Army. French President Emmanuel Macron praised the soldier's "sacrifice.”

This comes as Mali military was subjected to one of the deadliest attacks in recent history on Friday, which resulted in 54 people killed.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW