Register
13:07 GMT +323 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Emmerson Mnangagwa, presidente de Zimbabue

    Zimbabwe Seeks Defence Cooperation With Russia But No Plans to Buy Arms - President

    © AP Photo / Ben Curtis
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe

    SOCHI (Sputnik) - Zimbabwe does not seek to buy military equipment from Russia but is interested in defence industry cooperation, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said.

    "No, we don’t have any specific military equipment that we are seeking but we continue to collaborate", Mnangagwa said ahead of the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi.

    Mnangagwa further elaborated that he expects to advance Russia-Zimbabwe dialogue at his second meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi.

    The two-day forum opens on 23 October. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, 43 leaders of African countries will attend the event.

    In January, when Mnangagwa came to Russia for his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Zimbabwean leader said that his country plans to continue its defence and security cooperation with Russia but first needs to build up funds to buy "state-of-the-art" Russian weapons. He stressed that Zimbabwe does not have the money to buy expensive defence system, but will possibly turn to Russia once it gains more economic means to buy what it wants. 

    Zimbabwean President Rejects Outside Mediation to Domestic Disputes

    “At the end of the day Zimbabwean problems are Zimbabwean and will need Zimbabwean solutions", Mnangagwa stated.

    He stressed that “if the necessity arises” his country would ask the 16-nation Southern African Development Community for help before turning to the African Union.

    “But at the present time we have not faced any problems which we as Zimbabweans are unable to surmount”, the president argued.

    The statement comes after the Movement for Democratic Change, the main coalition of Zimbabwean opposition parties, called in August for an independent mediator to step in to resolve its row with the government over how to solve the country’s economic crisis after denying direct talks were underway. 

    The Zimbabwean economy has been in recession, which the government blames on decades of Western sanctions. The economic crisis has been exacerbated by a severe drought this year, with a third of its rural population being food insecure, according to the United Nations.

    Russian Gold Mining Companies Conducted Exploration in Zimbabwe

    The Zimbabwean president continued by saying that Russian companies have expressed interest in mining for gold in Zimbabwe and some have already done exploitation work in the southern African nation.

    "We also have some Russian companies that are interested in mining gold, and they already made exploration and they identified several places where they are going to mine gold", Mnangagwa noted.

    The Zimbabwean leader recalled that a Russian company already got involved in platinum mining in Zimbabwe and stressed that he would like to see more follow suit. 

    "A Russian mining company that is coming to mine platinum. We are very happy that this is now happening but we want more and more Russian companies to come to Zimbabwe", he said.

    Alrosa, a Russian group of mining companies that set up business in Zimbabwe, has already done exploration work at a mining site close to Harare, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa recalled.

    "With regard to the mining sector we already have Alrosa, it has already established an office in Harare, and they have already done exploration of diamonds in Harare and I’m aware they cited several sites in Zimbabwe where they are now applying to do the mining of diamonds in Harare", Mnangagwa said.

    Zimbabwe and Russia's Rostec signed a mining lease agreement in January to launch a joint platinum development project that was agreed on back in 2014. Russian-Zimbabwean platinum venture Great Dyke Investments (GDI) is a joint venture of Russian Vi Holding, through its JSC Afromet subsidiary, and Zimbabwe’s Landela Mining Venture. GDI is developing the Darwendale platinum project near Harare, the second-biggest platinum field in the world.

    Tags:
    Russia, Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eternal Ice Retreats Before Rusarc's Expedition to Greenland
    Sailing Through Greenland's Eternal Ice - Rusarc's Expeditions Conquer Northern Waters
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse