Register
01:01 GMT +328 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People are pictured after being rescued from a building in the northern city of Kaduna, Nigeria September 26, 2019, in this grab obtained from a video

    Photos: Nigerian Police Rescue Over 300 Chained, ‘Dehumanized’ Captives From ‘Islamic School’

    © REUTERS / Reuters TV
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Over 300 beaten, starved and shackled men and boys have been freed from a “house of torture,” that was disguised as an Islamic school building in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna.

    The schoolhouse once known as the Imam Ahmad Bun Hambal Centre for Islamic studies has been exposed as a lair for sexual slavery and torture following a Thursday raid, according to Nigerian police officials and those rescued.

    In addition to being found starving and with chained legs to discourage escape attempts, the captives, some as young as five years old, had visible welts, scars and other markings that appeared to have been inflicted by a whip or lashings from a similar weapon.

    "This is supposed to be an Islamic center, but trying to run away from here attracts severe punishment; they tie people and hang them to the ceiling for that," Bello Hamza, a 42-year-old victim, told Nigerian newspaper The Punch. He alleged that he spent a period of three months with "chains on my legs."

    © REUTERS / Nigeria Police
    A handout picture released September 27, 2019 by police shows people tied and chained after police raided a house freeing men and boys in Kaduna, Nigeria.

    Ali Janga, commissioner of police in the state of Kaduna, told the BBC that officers descended on the building on Thursday following a tip that referred to the building as a “house of torture.”

    A total of eight individuals were arrested, seven of whom were identified as “teachers” at the school, BBC reported.

    In the country of Nigeria, Islam and Christianity are nearly equal in terms of followers. Reuters notes that Muslim children who attend schools in the northern region are generally left to board there due to their parents’ financial situations.

    “They said my lifestyle has changed - I’ve become a Christian, I’ve left the Islamic way of life,” a victim named Hassan Yusuf said, referencing those who sent him to the center initially, Reuters reported.

    Students at the Imam Ahmad Bun Hambal Centre were left there by parents who believed their children were getting an Islamic education and rehabilitation.

    “This place is neither a rehab or an Islamic school because you can see it for yourselves,” Janga told reporters, as reported by Reuters. “The children gathered here are from all over the country ... some of them were even chained. They were used, dehumanized, you can see it yourself.”

    A boy who has injuries on his back is led away after police raided a house freeing men and boys in Kaduna, Nigeria
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    A boy who has injuries on his back is led away after police raided a house freeing men and boys in Kaduna, Nigeria.

    The Nigerian police said the children come from various areas of the country and also from the neighboring countries of Ghana, Mali and Burkina Faso. Though it's unknown exactly how long this operation had been going on, the children are now safe and receiving food and other necessary attention.

    Islamic schools in Nigeria, also known as almajiri, are no strangers to being called out for their treatment of students. A 2008 BBC article presented the story of a 14-year-old boy who said that he was instructed by his teacher (or mallam) to go to the streets and beg for money every day.

    "It is compulsory for us to go and beg. If we stayed at the mallam's house he's not going to provide us with food - we have no option but to go out and beg," the student, who had then been with the school for 10 years, told the UK-based outlet.

    Schools have also been targets of kidnapping or terrorist recruitment, such as when hundreds of schoolgirls were abducted from a Chibok boarding school in April 2014 by the extremist group Boko Haram. Though over 100 girls have since returned, the fate of those still missing remains a mystery.

    Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, a Muslim himself, has been critical of the almajiri education system in his country and announced on June 21, via senior special assistant Malam Garba Shehu, that while he intends on putting an end to the schools’ questionable practices, he will do so by “due process and consultation with relevant authorities.”

    ”Indeed, the federal government wants a situation where every child of primary school age is in school rather than begging on the streets during school hours,” the assistant announced on behalf of Buhari. ”At the same time, we don’t want to create panic or a backlash.”

    Related:

    Oil Tank Truck Explosion Kills Over 50, Injures 70 in Nigeria - Reports
    Western Media Hangs Zimbabwe’s Decline on Late Mugabe, Ignores US-Led Ostracism
    US Army Warns Troops of Social Media Catfish Scams by ‘Russians,’ ‘Foreign Agents’
    All Eyes on Africa? How Russia Could Expand Trade With Continent Amid Its Rapid Economic Growth
    Solar Drone to Fight Boko Haram Created in Cameroon
    Tags:
    Islamic schools, Police, beatings, pedophilia, pedophile, sex abuse, Child Abuse, abuse, Africa, Islam, education, Nigeria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse