The tragic incident took place at Previous Talent Academy in Dagoretti, a poor area in the western part of the Kenyan capital.

Seven children were killed and others were injured when a classroom collapsed in Kenya's capital Nairobi, according to St John Ambulance, the first aid and health charity involved in the rescue operation.

Seven pupils dead, several injured after a classroom collapsed at Previous Talent Academy in Dagoretti. pic.twitter.com/7CROPaLD2P — St John Ambulance (@StJohnKenya) September 23, 2019

According to Cyrus Oguna, Kenya's government spokesman, 57 students sustained injuries in the incident.

"There have been 57 students that have been taken to hospital for treatment, and we can also confirm that there have been seven fatalities," Oguna said.

After the incident, angered residents of Dagoretti, where the collapse happened, swarmed the area surrounding the destroyed building.

The rescue team is currently working at the site, retrieving people from the wreckage.

It is not immediately clear what caused the collapse.