Haftar Troops Repulse Attack of GNA Forces South of Tripoli - Libyan National Army

BENGHAZI (Sputnik) - Troops loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar have repelled an offensive launched by the Government of National Accord (GNA) south of the city of Tripoli, a spokesman for the Libyan National Army's (LNA) 73rd Infantry Brigade, Mundhir Kartoush, has stated.

"The LNA has defeated the militias coming from [the city of] Garyan. They were trying to gain control over the areas of Ghout Al Reeh and Al Urban", Kartoush said, adding that the GNA troops backed by Turkish aircraft advanced on the morning of 11 September toward Al Urban, but the LNA was ready to counter the attack.

The spokesman stressed that the LNA established control over Ghout Al Reeh and Al Urban areas.

"All our positions are under control", Kartoush noted.

The statement comes after the GNA forces said on 9 September they made advances south of Tripoli, while Haftar troops suffered huge losses.

The security and political situation in Libya has been unstable since the 2011 revolution. Two rival governments have split the country in half, with the LNA controlling the eastern part of the country and the internationally-recognised GNA controlling the western part.

Since early April, the LNA has been engaged in an offensive to gain control over the Libyan capital of Tripoli. The GNA has, meanwhile, been waging a counteroffensive to prevent Haftar from capturing the city.